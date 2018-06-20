‘Fireworks’ Releases Exclusive English Dub Trailer

If you remember the rave hit Your Name, then it is time you met the blockbuster’s spiritual successor. In less than a month, GKIDS will be bringing Fireworks to U.S. theaters for a limited-time run, and ComicBook is here to share an exclusive first-look at the film’s English dub.

As you can see above, the trailer previews a story that is equal parts romance and sci-fi. When a boy named Norimichi Shimada becomes entangled with Nazuna Oikawa’s personal life, he finds himself wishing for more time with the troubled heroine. And, thanks to a bit of fantastical magic, the boy is given the chance to explore those what-if moments he let pass him by before.

If the artwork looks similar to you, then you will surely recognize Genki Kawamura’s work. The producer oversaw this Shaft project following his success with Your Name under director Makoto Shinkai. Fireworks leans into the producer’s previous film with its hyperrealistic art, and its timey-whimy physics compliment Your Name too.

For those wanting to check out the movie, you can look up local showings of Fireworks through GKIDS here. The film will be shown in select cinemas on July 3, 5, and 7.

You can check out the full synopsis for Fireworks below!

“Producer Genki Kawamura follows up his mega-hit Your Name with another tale of star-crossed teenage lovers with a sci-fi fantasy twist. Shy Norimichi and fast-talking Yusuke, are goo-goo-eyed over the same elusive classmate, Nazuna. But Nazuna, unhappy over her mother’s decision to remarry and leave their countryside town, plans to run away and has secretly chosen Norimichi to accompany her. When things don’t go as planned, Norimichi discovers that a glowing multi-color ball found in the sea has the power to reset the clock and give them a second chance to be together. But each reset adds new complications and takes them farther and farther away from the real world – until they risk losing sight of reality altogether.

Fireworks tells a simple story of adolescent longing that taps deep wells of emotion. It is tale of youthful wistfulness, missed opportunities and long-ago dreams, of the urgency of young lovers, and the desire to create a separate universe, a magic place outside of time, where they can be together.”

