First Look at ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Goku Thanksgiving Parade Balloon in Motion

It was recently announced that the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this year would include a Super Saiyan Blue Goku balloon as part of a promotion for the upcoming film Dragon Ball Super: Broly. While we’ve seen images of the model that the balloon would be based on, we’d yet to see the actual balloon itself — until now.

The first look at the Super Saiyan Blue Goku balloon in motion comes courtesy of Funimation’s Twitter account. Funimation, of course, is the company that produces the English dub of Dragon Ball Super and will distribute the film Super Dragon Ball Super: Broly in the United States. You can check out what Funimation describes as a “sneak peek” below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The movement of the balloon looks shockingly good. The annual parade, which is scheduled for November 22nd from 9AM to noon ET, will feature the 70-foot long, 36-foot wide, and 56-foot tall balloon.

You can check out how Macy’s announced the news below:

“The legendary hero of Dragon Ball takes to the streets of Manhattan for his Parade debut this year ahead of his starring role in the North American theatrical release of Dragon Ball Super: Broly this January. Goku, the star of the iconic Japanese animation franchise Dragon Ball, is a Saiyan warrior who was sent to destroy Earth as a child. When a brain injury changed Goku’s programming, he became peaceful, good-natured, loving and honest – many adjectives that describe the celebration of Thanksgiving!”

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will hit Japanese theaters in December, and is expected to arrive in the U.S. on January 16, 2019. Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. ET. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.