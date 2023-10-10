Fist of the North Star Artist Inks Special Anniversary Art

Fist of the North Star is 40 years old and an artist responsible for Kenshiro's adventures has shared some wild new art to celebrate.

It has been forty years since Kenshiro's story began, with Fist of The North Star routinely presenting anime fans with some bloody battles that will see characters' heads explode. With a number of creators recently sharing their take on the apocalyptic world as a part of the 40th Anniversary Exhibit in Japan, it shouldn't come as a shock to see one of the co-creators of Kenshiro sharing art as well. Artist Tetsuo Hara has taken the opportunity to paint some new takes on the anime protagonist who has had a major influence on the anime medium since his original debut in 1983.

The current art that has been created for the Fist of the North Star's 40th anniversary has gathered creators such as JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's Hirohiko Araki, Dragon Ball's Akira Toriyama, Hunter x Hunter's Yoshihiro Togashi, and more. Earlier this year, alongside the opening of the exhibit, Toei Animation confirmed that a new anime series was on the way that would once again take anime viewers into this brutal world. It has yet to be seen if this anime adaptation will re-tell the early moments of the series or venture into uncharted territory.

Fist of the North Star: Hara Returns

Another Kenshiro painting Tetsuo Hara made for the 40th anniversary exhibition in Tokyo pic.twitter.com/M7cXLtZQpb — Daily Hokuto no Ken (@HokutoDaily) October 8, 2023

Tetsuo Hara's Kenshiro painting for the 40th anniversary exhibition in Tokyo pic.twitter.com/spIKh7Dqaq — Daily Hokuto no Ken (@HokutoDaily) October 8, 2023

Following the announcement that Fist of the North Star would be receiving a new anime adaptation to celebrate its 40th anniversary, here's what creator Buronson had to say, "A work from 40 years ago will be reborn as an animated work. I took a step back from animation at the time since it is a little different from manga. Now animation and movie technology has evolved tremendously. How will that cook-up 'FIST OF THE NORTH STAR: Hokuto no Ken'? Moreover, the principle of new anime production is to depict the original work with great care. I am so looking forward to it. My work, which has been loved by many fans over the past 40 years will make a comeback as an anime. I look forward to enjoy it with everyone."

