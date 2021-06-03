Fist of the North Star Goes Viral Thanks to One Kid's Sweater

✖

Fist of the North Star is one of the best OG anime out there, and its long life has made it a favorite with netizens. A great many memes have come from the series, and it seems like yet another has been birthed. However, the meme this time is thanks to one kid and a throwback sweater that his mom made years ago.

The whole conversation began online with the Twitter use BoGGGeY hit up netizens with a photo. It was there the fan shared in Japanese how his mom made him a sweater by hand that featured Fist of the North Star's most famous phrase.

When I was in elementary school, I used to go to school wearing a hand-knitted sweater from Fist of the North Star that my mother made. The words "OMAE WA MO SHINDEIRU!" were on the back," he wrote.

As you can see above, BoGGGeY was not kidding, and he had the receipts to prove as much. The boy was photographed as a kid rocking the black-and-white sweater. And to be totally honest, the piece has stood the test of time.

The sweater's front shows Ken from Fist of the North Star in all his macho glory. It's impressive to see the kind of detail that went into this sweater as Ken is very detailed in this piece. As for the back, the mother knitted in Fist of the North Star's iconic phrase, and some white stripes adorn the sleeves.

For anyone who is unfamiliar with the phrase, well - you need to look it up. Its prime may have passed where memes are concerned, but the anime fandom will never forget. In English, the statement means 'you are already dead' and was used to great effect in Fist of the North Star. Now, we know it makes for good clothing, and I'd honestly rock this sweater today if I had one!

