New Fist of the North Star Anime Announced for 40th Anniversary

One of the most famous action series of all time is coming back with a new anime as Fist of the North Star is celebrating its 40th Anniversary with a new anime project now in the works! Buronson and Tetsuo Hara's Fist of the North Star first made its debut in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1983, and has since spawned several successful anime, video games, and even live-action releases. It remains one of the most impactful manga franchises of all time to ever be published by Shueisha, and now it's coming back once more.

Fist of the North Star is celebrating its 40th Anniversary this year, and following reports of a potential anime return, has announced it will be returning with a new anime, Fist of the North Star: Hokuto No Ken. Teased to be using the "latest animation technology" with an all-new voice cast behind it all according to Warner Bros. Japan's press release, the release date and streaming information will be revealed at a later date. You can check out the announcement poster for Fist of the North Star: Hokuto No Ken below to help celebrate the milestone anniversary:

(Photo: Warner Bros. Japan)

What to Know for the New Fist of the North Star Anime

Warner Bros. Japan teases Fist of the North Star: Hokuto No Ken as such, "In 199x, world was engulfed in the blaze of nuclear war. With the Ocean drying up and Earth torn asunder, all life seems to be lost but humans survived stubbornly. However, what dominated the post-apocalyptic world was a seer violence. The remaining humanity was split in two groups: those who kill and take whatever they can and those who are exploited. When all hope seemed lost for the weak, a man in ragged cloth appears. He is Kenshiro, the rightful successor of the Hokuto Shinken martial arts with seven studs-like scars in a shape of the Big Dipper. His journey to becoming a legendary savior begins!"

Fist of the North Star author Buronson had the following to say about the new anime announcement, "A work from 40 years ago will be reborn as an animated work. I took a step back from animation at the time since it is a little different from manga. Now animation and movie technology has evolved tremendously. How will that cook-up 'FIST OF THE NORTH STAR: Hokuto no Ken'? Moreover, the principle of new anime production is to depict the original work with great care. I am so looking forward to it. My work, which has been loved by many fans over the past 40 years will make a comeback as an anime. I look forward to enjoy it with everyone"

Are you excited to see Fist of the North Star return with a new anime?