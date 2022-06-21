Fist of the North Star Musical Releases First Poster

The world of anime has seen more than a few live-action stage plays created in the past, with some of the biggest franchises receiving wild new adaptations on the stage in Japan. With the likes of My Hero Academia, Naruto, Jujutsu Kaisen, and My Hero Academia being just a few of the anime that were brought to the stage, it seems that Fist of the North Star is set to receive a live-action stage play of its own, with the twist being that the new story about Kenshiro happens to be a musical, with a new poster being released.

Fist of the North Star's new live-action musical is set to arrive in Japan at Bunkamura Orchard Hall in Tokyo beginning on September 25th for a few days, and will then return at Canal City Theater in Fukuoka from October 7th to the 10th. As is the case with many other live-action anime stage plays, the play most likely won't be making its way to North America, though it is entirely possible that it might be aired at some point on a streaming service. Hulu had recently streamed a performance of the live-action stage play for Studio Ghibli's Spirited Away.

The first poster for Fist of the North Star's musical shows a very different version of Kenshiro belting out a tune rather than unleashing a series of blows that would often cause his targets' heads to explode, along with several of the cast members who will help bring this strange new production to life:

(Photo: Shueisha)

The stage play is set to be directed by Sachiko Ishimaru with the music being created by Frank Wildhorn. As it stands, the cast includes Yusuke Onuki as Kenshiro, Ayaka Hirahara as Yuria, Ryosei Konishi as Toki, Kanata Irei as Juza, and Takuya Uehara as Shin to name a few. With the original manga series created by Tetsuo Hara and Buronson having plenty of bloody battles, it would be interesting to see just how gory this new musical could be while also belting out some killer tunes at the same time.

What do you think of this wild new musical that is set to hit Japan later this year? What other anime franchises would you love to see reimagined as a musical? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Kenshiro.

Via Comic Natalie