Viz Media to Release Fist of the North Star Next Summer

Fist of the North Star might not be the most popular anime series today, with the likes of newcomers My Hero Academia and Demon Slayer taking the top ranks within the world of anime, but that isn't stopping Viz Media from releasing the series' manga to fans in North America. Created in 1983 by mangaka Buronson, the series follows the journey of Kenshiro, the aforementioned "Fist of the North Star" who travels through a Mad Max style post-apocalyptic world wherein the franchise focuses on life or death fist fights that normally result in heads popping!

The manga ran for a few years back in the 1980s, releasing twenty seven volumes that told a complete story for Kenshiro. Hilariously, Fist of the North Star created one of the first anime "memes", wherein the protagonist's trademark blow and subsequent statement of "you are already dead" played well with anime fans across the world in the most hilarious of ways. Kenshiro's number one move involved him striking an opponent a number of times in the chest, which seemingly do nothing to his enemy until a few seconds pass and their head pops like a grape as a result. Needless to say, this series can get extremely violent when it wants to!

Viz Media shared the big news that Fist of the North Star would be releasing its first volume of its manga next year to North American audiences, which has been something that fans of the series have been looking forward to for quite some time as getting your hands on these manga chapters could be tricky:

While a new anime series for Fist of the North Star hasn't been confirmed, there are currently over one hundred and fifty episodes of the franchise that released shortly after the release of the manga. The anime franchise has also given us a number of video games, as the setting of the series works insanely well for the game market!

