Food Wars Cosplay Cooks it Up With Erina

One awesome cosplay is cooking it up Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma style with Erina Nakiri! Yuto Tsukuda and Shun Saeki's massively popular manga series might have come to an end some time ago (along with the final season of the anime adaptation ending its run last Fall), but the series still remains one of the most popular series to come out of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Although there have been a few cooking action series like it in the past, Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma broke through new ground in the way it presented its respective battles.

Part of the allure for the series came from its extended cast of characters with their own elaborate designs and personalities fitting for this cooking dominated world. On top of the food chain was Erina Nakiri, the "God Tongue," who had a better palate than anyone else in the food world. It's why she still remains one of the most popular in the franchise overall, and artist @_chibikaty provides another strong example as to why with some great cosplay! Check it out below:

Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma might have ended both its manga and anime runs, but it's far from the last way fans have been able to enjoy the franchise. In fact, the anime recently made its big return to Adult Swim's Toonami programming block for its third season. It's not the only new work from the duo released in the last year either as the two recently reunited for a brand new project taking on One Piece's world.

Following the release of a special chapter following Sanji a couple of years ago, Tsukuda and Saeki celebrated the 1000th Chapter of Eiichiro Oda's One Piece with a return to this spin-off project, Food Wars: Shokugeki no Sanji. The two creators have been a huge hit with fans, and while they have yet to reveal whether or not they will work together again (or whether or not either of them will be heading into their own individual projects), any return would likely be received well.

What do you think? How did you feel about Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma's run overall? Who are your favorite characters in the series?