Food Wars Debuts First Season 3 Promo on Toonami

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma is hyping up its big return to Toonami with the first promo for Season 3 of the series! Adult Swim's Toonami programming block has gone through a number of changes in the past month as some of the line up have ended their runs, and this has resulted in not only some brand new shows added to the line up like SSSS.Gridman, but the return of some fan favorites such as Black Clover. With Assassination Classroom's first season coming to an end with the previous broadcast, now another show is making a comeback!

Following the premiere of the first two seasons on the Adult Swim block some time ago, Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma is coming back to Toonami for Season 3 as part of Crunchyroll's efforts to expand its broadcasting with the block. To celebrate it's big return, Toonami has debuted the first promo teasing much of what's to come with the third season of the anime. You can check it out in the video above!

Crunchyroll describes Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma's third season as such, "At Totsuki Academy’s annual gourmet jubilee, students wage fierce culinary war as they try to out-earn their peers. Soma Yukihira, however, has his sights set on a grander prize: challenging the Elite Ten, who rule over the academy with iron fists." As for Adult Swim, here's the breakdown of Toonami's new schedule as of Saturday, February 27th (in EST):

12:00AM - Dragon Ball Super

12:30AM - Attack on Titan: Final Season

1:00AM - Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma Season 3

1:30AM - Fire Force

2:00AM - Black Clover

2:30AM - SSSS.Gridman

3:00AM - Naruto: Shippuden

3:30AM - Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

All 24 episodes of Food Wars' third season will be airing with Toonami, but for fans hoping to see more Assassination Classroom, it has been confirmed that Season 2 of that series will be making a comeback at some point in the future. While there is no return date set or confirmed just yet, it has been confirmed for a return in general so that's good news for Toonami fans!

Are you ready for Food Wars to come back to Toonami for its third season? How are you liking Toonami's current line up overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!