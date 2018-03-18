‘Food Wars’ Reveals New Key Visual

Although the third season of Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma came to an abrupt end last year, when it was revealed the season would be split into two halves, the wait for the next season has already flew by.

With Food Wars! prepping for its Season 4 premiere on April 8, the series released a new key visual which teases Souma and Erina standing off against members of the new Elite Ten, including the very recognizable Akira Hayama.

“Shokugeki no Souma: San no Sara – Toutsuki Ressha-hen” TV anime new key visual. pic.twitter.com/ey7GLqcqUc — SPY #ΛT (@Spy_0taku) March 16, 2018

Season four of the series, which is technically the second half of season 3, Shokugeki no Soma: San no Sara – Totsuki Ressha-hen, will premiere April 8 and the first trailer for the season teases major events of the Promotion Exams Arc. One such big event is Soma’s big showdown with Hayama after his siding with Central, which sees the surviving rebels of Totsuki go against the Central’s new Elite Ten in a series of even more aggressive challenges to stay in school. The opening for the fourth serving of the series will be “Symbol,” performed by Luck Life, and the ending theme will be performed by Fo’X Tails.

The first key visual for the season also teased a somber tone, and further cements the importance of Totsuki’s train and snow, which plays a major part in the Promotion Exams arc. Depending on how far the fourth season adapts, it could set up for the final confrontation between Totsuki’s outliers and central as it is in the manga series.

For those unfamiliar with Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, the series was originally created by Yuto Tsukuda and illustrated by Shun Saeki. The story follows Soma Yukihira, a young chef who one days wants to get good enough at cooking to take over his family diner from his father. But when graduates from middle school, his father shuts down his diner and tells Soma to enroll into Totsuki Academy, an elite cooking school where only one percent of students who enroll actually graduate. In order to survive in school and avoid being expelled, Soma eventually has to challenge and defeat any other chef that stands in his way.

The series was first published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012, and has been collected in 26 volumes. The manga has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. It was adapted into an anime series by J.C. staff has has run for 48 episodes across two seasons.