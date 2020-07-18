Food Wars Fans are Loving Season 5's Comeback Episode
Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma has finally returned with new episodes for its fifth season, and fans have been loving its big comeback episode. Originally premiering as part of the Spring season, Food Wars was one of the many weekly and seasonal anime productions that had been put on hold as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Making matters a bit worse, Food Wars: The Fifth Plate only made it two episodes into the fifth and final season of the anime before the delay hit. So now it's made its grand return with the third episode of the season.
The third episode of the season brings us further into the final BLUE arc of the anime that sees Soma and a few select other chefs taking on a mysterious new teacher that has come to the school for nefarious reasons. The third episode actually unveils many of these reveals and sets up the final arc of the series.
Read on to see what fans are saying about Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma's return for Season 5, and let us know what you thought! Are you happy to have the anime back? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
It Was Too Long of a Wait!
FOOD WARS IS BACKK... IVE BEEN WAITING TOO LONG FOR SEASON 5— M 🖤⁷ | CW: Bleach (@pengtaetae) July 18, 2020
Like, Really Long...
it’s been so long since i last watched food wars i think i need to rewatch everything to understand what’s going on again— ً (@offspage) July 18, 2020
It's a Hot Summer!
NEW FIRE FORCE AND FOOD WARS EPISODES— 𝙮.⁷ misses jimin (@ughjuns) July 18, 2020
Finally that Good Dad Content
5x03(finally) ❤️— Giuseppe🍁 (@peppekomskaikru) July 17, 2020
#Foodwars #ShokugekinoSoma pic.twitter.com/BtY6Pv4zxj
The Most Hated is Here...
uh spoilers for food wars i think?? //
I HATE YOU SO MUCH pic.twitter.com/nhfgtmHzvD— oikawa simp | 📌 anitwtsd (@shoyoluvrr) July 18, 2020
OH HELL NO
🍴Shokugeki no Souma: Gou no Sara Episode 3🍴is out!
HELL FREAKING NO! #Erina belongs to #Soma aka Mr. Dense AF only!
Don’t interfere with my CANON #SoRina ship or I’ll stab you!
Joichiro practically gives a blessing to his son right there.😂#ShokugekiNoSoma#FoodWars #SoEri pic.twitter.com/1iytbNAImu— ~•†❤️ÄñGëL❤️†•~ (@InkyAngelz) July 18, 2020
That's Right...Things Have Changed
food wars is back and for some reason asahi didn't kidnap erina in the anime
they changed some lines and scenes from the manga
also asahi gorg 🤩— 𝒋𝒖𝒍𝒔 ☾︎☁︎ (@obabubbles) July 18, 2020
Did You Miss it Too?
I missed food wars so much 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/AYGLpPxrr6— The 26th Bam 🌝 (@Taii_sho) July 18, 2020
