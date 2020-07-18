Food Wars Fans are Loving Season 5's Comeback Episode

Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma has finally returned with new episodes for its fifth season, and fans have been loving its big comeback episode. Originally premiering as part of the Spring season, Food Wars was one of the many weekly and seasonal anime productions that had been put on hold as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Making matters a bit worse, Food Wars: The Fifth Plate only made it two episodes into the fifth and final season of the anime before the delay hit. So now it's made its grand return with the third episode of the season.

The third episode of the season brings us further into the final BLUE arc of the anime that sees Soma and a few select other chefs taking on a mysterious new teacher that has come to the school for nefarious reasons. The third episode actually unveils many of these reveals and sets up the final arc of the series.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma's return for Season 5, and let us know what you thought! Are you happy to have the anime back? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!