Food Wars Announces Return Date Following COVID-19 Delay

Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma was one of the many anime projects postponed as a result of the ongoing novel COVID-19 pandemic, but the series officially announced it's already gearing up for a comeback! Food Wars first went on hiatus as a result of greater social distancing practices set by Japan's state of emergency back in April, but recently announced through its official website and Twitter account that The Fifth Plate will officially be resuming its broadcast in Japan on July 3rd. After telling fans that the series would be returning "July or later," this news is certainly going to be great to hear for many fans.

The restart of the broadcast will be kicking in from the very beginning, but the new episodes will begin with Episode 3 and on. Japan recently lifted its state of emergency across the entire country, and now it seems like many of the anime productions that have been delayed for the last few weeks are getting back in gear.

When Food Wars does return for the rest of its fifth and final season, it will continue adapting the controversial final arc of the original manga series. It ended in quite the divisive way with fans, and although the fifth season got off to a bumpy start, at least the Summer will provide a second opportunity to see how it all plays out!

Are you excited to see Food Wars finally confirm a return date for The Fifth Plate? What are you hoping to see when the final season returns? What did you think og the two episodes released so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

