One Piece x Food Wars Crossover Shares Newest Chapter: Read

One Piece has debuted the newest chapter of the special Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma influenced manga series, Food Wars! Shokugeki no Sanji! Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece has been in the midst of several huge celebrations over the course of the last few years, and one of the ways Shueisha has paid tribute to the long running fan favorite series is allowing their other manga creators to take a crack at Oda’s expansive world. The most surprising collaboration had to have been with the creative duo behind Food Wars as they have released a special series all about Sanji’s cooking.

This special limited Shokugeki no Soma series has released a few chapters over the course of the last couple of years that spotlighted Sanji’s cooking journey throughout various points of the series’ lore. The fourth chapter of the series revisited Sanji’s time training in the Kamabakka Queendom as he heightened his cooking skills for the challenges of the New World coming his way, and now the fifth chapter of the series has been officially released by Viz Media and fans can read it completely for free!

Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Sanji, Ch. 5: Sanji finds himself in a cookoff against a crooked restaurant! Will his Soba bowls win over the people of Wano?! Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/oa5tFl4RZ2 pic.twitter.com/N8CWE8FQNb — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) January 3, 2022

Chapter 5 of Food Wars! Shokugeki no Sanji edges even closer to the present day of the series as it follows Sanji’s early time sneaking throughout Wano Country before Luffy and the samurai rebels kicked off the full war against Kaido and Big Mom’s forces now breaking out in both the manga and anime. And just as you would expect from Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma writer Yuto Tsukuda and artist Shun Saeki, this newest chapter highlights another aspect of Sanji’s cooking journey as it sees how he eventually came to set up the Soba cart we see him operating in the main series.

Each of these special chapters have given fans a much different look at One Piece’s world thus far, and that’s been true of each of the cool collaborations other creators have had such as Nisekoi: False Love’s creator Naoshi Komi and Dr. Stone illustrator Boichi. With One Piece entering its 25th Anniversary this year, this is probably far from the only special celebrations we’ll see for Oda’s long running manga series as the year continues.

