Watch: One Piece Goes For Broke With Akazaya Nine vs. Kaido Fight

One Piece really went for broke with the fight between the Akazaya Nine and Kaido in the newest episode of the series! The anime is now fully in the midst of the war on Onigashima, but things kicked off with a bang when the Akazaya Nine made the first move against Kaido. Putting 20 years worth of anguish into their initial strike was already an impressive event for the anime, but that was only the first effort that kicked off an even bigger fight between the two sides on the roof of the Skull Dome. So the anime needed to go bigger for the proper fight.

Previous episodes have given fans a look as to how the fight against Kaido and the Beasts Pirates was shaping up on the roof of the Skull Dome, but the newest episode revisited this fight in full and thus kicked off the full fight between the Akazaya Nine and Kaido. Putting all of their Ryou into each of their attacks, Kin’emon and the others even pulled from Oden’s former bag of tricks in order to do as much damage to the Emperor as possible. And as fans have expected, it resulted in some pretty big scenes. Check out an example of them below as spotted by @TheVokality2 on Twitter:

Episode 1004 of the series revisited the full fight between the Akazaya Nine and Kaido, and it was revealed that their first onslaught really only angered Kaido as a result. While he briefly saw a flash of Oden Kozuki in each of their attacks, it wasn’t until this fight that the Akazaya Nine showed what they were really capable of as well. This fight means absolute business to all of them, and thus they gave it everything they had. This included a recreation of Oden’s Paradise Totsuka (the same move that gave Kaido his scar) as well.

This seemed to harm Kaido enough for now, but as we have witnessed from the Emperor at many moments in the anime so far, this is really only the start of the fight. They might have slightly hurt Kaido from this onslaught, but Luffy’s going to need to make his way back up to the roof fast if the samurai have any real chance of beating the Emperor in this war. But what do you think? How are you liking One Piece’s War for Onigashima so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!