Frieren: Beyond Journeys End Drops New Trailer For Second Cours

Frieren: Beyond Journeys End has become a fan-favorite in anime community this year. In 2023, Studio Madhouse took the reins of Frieren's story, which follows a long-living elf who is trying to connect with humanity following the death of one of her closest human allies. To get fans hyped for the second half of the first season, the anime adaptation has dropped a brand new trailer to hint at what is to come.

While Frieren does have plenty of magic and mystery, the series takes the opportunity to explore the meaning of life through the eyes of its elven protagonist. Thanks to her long life span, the anime sorceress finds herself losing friends in what seems like the blink of an eye, though she is attempt to find a way to appreciate those around her. The anime has been animated by Studio Madhouse, perhaps best known for its work on One-Punch Man, Trigun, and Hajime no Ippo to name a few.

Frieren Will Return

The musical act responsible for creating the new opening theme song for the second half of season one, "n-buna", had this to say when discussing the compositions, "When I looked at the gradually clearing sky, I often thought of a scratch card. This is a game where you rub a silver part with a coin to create a pattern. The clouds that were being pushed out and scraped by the clear sky resembled the silver crumbs that rise on the edge of a coin. The area of silver gradually decreases, and if you're lucky, you can see the sun. This song was written for sunny weather. It's a song that wishes for sunny weather even though it's not exactly sunny. I hope this song will add some flowers to the world of Frieren and their journey."

If you have yet to catch Frieren: Beyond Journeys End, the series can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the thoughtful anime series, "The mage Frieren defeated the Demon King alongside the hero Himmel's party after a 10-year quest. Peace was restored to the kingdom. Because she is an elf, she is able to live over a thousand years. She promises Himmel and the others that she will be back to see them and then sets out on a journey by herself. Fifty years later, Frieren goes to visit Himmel and the others. She remained unchanged, but Himmel and the others have aged and only a little of their lives remain. Later, she witnesses Himmel's death. Frieren is pained by her desire to have spent more time getting to know people. With that regret in her heart, she then goes on a journey to do just that. On her journey, she meets many people and many events await her."

Via Comic Natalie