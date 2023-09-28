Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Confirms "Cours" Count

Frieren might be one of the biggest new anime arrivals of 2023 and fans have a lot of episodes to look forward to.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End might have some familiar tropes for anime fans, but the story of this upcoming anime adaptation is anything but familiar. Instead of focusing on a giant battle with a demon kind, the anime will focus on the fallout and the subsequent quest for the titular character as she struggles with her own lifespan and what that means for her mortal allies. Now, one of the biggest new anime series of 2023 has revealed how many episodes fans can expect as a part of its first season.

Frieren first arrived as a manga in 2020 from creators Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe. Releasing eleven volumes to date, the anime adaptation will have plenty of material to work with for its first season. The anime series will be brought to life by Studio Madhouse, the legendary production house that has made a name for itself with the likes of One-Punch Man, Trigun, Hunter x Hunter, Overlord, and too many other series to list. Rest assured, the long-awaited adaptation is in good hands.

Frieren: Two Cours Incoming

Beyond Journey's End will consist of two cours, meaning the first season will be split into two lengthy blocks following the titular character. The premiere, which will arrive on Crunchyroll this week, will arrive as a two-hour-long special, giving fans quite the introduction to this magical world.

If you haven't had the opportunity to explore the world of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, the series will arrive on Crunchyroll on September 29th. Here's how the streaming service describes the unique fantasy, "The mage Frieren defeated the Demon King alongside the hero Himmel's party after a 10-year quest. Peace was restored to the kingdom. Because she is an elf, she is able to live over a thousand years. She promises Himmel and the others that she will be back to see them and then sets out on a journey by herself. Fifty years later, Frieren goes to visit Himmel and the others. She remained unchanged, but Himmel and the others have aged and only a little of their lives remain. Later, she witnesses Himmel's death. Frieren is pained by her desire to have spent more time getting to know people. With that regret in her heart, she then goes on a journey to do just that. On her journey, she meets many people and many events await her."