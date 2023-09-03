Fruits Basket Creator Announces New Romance Series

The world could do with more romance. From movies to novels, few things fuel the entertainment industry like romance, and the same goes for anime. Still, there is always room for more, and the creator of Fruits Basket knows that. After all, Natsuki Takaya has a new manga in the works, and we just got our first look at the lovely series.

The announcement comes courtesy of Takaya's team as the artist shared a first look at their new manga. The series, which is titled In Such a Small World, promises to bring an unlikely couple together with help from a... dog??

First Look at Natsuki Takaya's (Fruits Basket) new romance titled "In such a small world"



It will begin on Hakusensha's, Manga Park app on September 4, 2023.



Both the main characters are adults (F23, M21).

As you can see above, the first visual for In Such a Small World showcases a couple lying on the ground with a dog between them. It turns out these two leads will be young adults striking it out on their own in the city. They are total strangers until a tiny dog brings them together, so you can imagine how their meet-cute will go.

According to current reports, In Such a Small World will go live shortly. The manga will be shared digitally in Japan on September 4th by Manga Park. At this time, no English release has been announced for Takaya's new series, but fans are eager to check it out.

After all, Takaya is responsible for creating one of the most famous romances in anime. The creator began work on Fruits Basket in 1998, and it now reigns as one of the biggest shojo series globally. In recent years, Takaya has revisited the zodiac tale with spin-offs such as Fruits Basket Another and The Three Musketeer specials. Now, the artist is ready to embark on another original series, so manga readers will not want to miss out on it!

If you are not familiar with Takaya's work, you can always brush up on Fruits Basket. You can binge its original anime and reboot on Hulu or Crunchyroll. So for more details on the iconic series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"The Sohma family may look normal, but they've got a curse they've kept hidden for generations. Whenever a member of the clan is hugged by the opposite sex, they turn into an animal from the Chinese Zodiac! They've found ways to maintain ordinary lives, and all is well until young Tohru Honda falls on hard luck and stumbles upon the truth. To keep the peace, she must find a way to fit into this unusual household. But above all, she must promise to never reveal their secret – or her most cherished memories could be lost forever."

What do you think about this new series reveal? Are you excited to check out Takaya's next romance?