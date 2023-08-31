Netflix's One Piece: Where Do the Manga and Anime Pick Up After Season One?

Netflix's One Piece just brought its first season to shore, and we're spelling out where its anime and manga pick up from there.

Netflix's One Piece has finally hit the high seas. After years in production, the team witnessed the release of Netflix's newest anime adaptation today, and it has been met with high praise. With a Rotten Tomatoes score of 83%, the live-action adaptation is calling to fans both new and old. This means fans across the globe are binging season one of Netflix's One Piece, and we're here to help you fill in the void that comes after.

Sadly, Netflix's One Piece only has eight episodes to its name, but it does a lot in that time. When you get to the season's big finale, you have a clear sense of the Straw Hat crew and the world they're set on exploring. If you want to continue watching their adventures, there is a ton of One Piece to consume, so here's where you need to pick up the series...!

If you want to give the anime a try, Netflix's One Piece adapts everything up to episode 45. You can carry on with the main series starting at episode 48 as it begins the Loguetown arc. From there, the East Blue saga goes on for seven more episodes, and then the Alabasta saga begins at episode 61.

For those interested in the manga, One Piece has plenty of chapters to its name. Netflix's adaptation covers the series through chapter 95, so you can pick up the manga at chapter 96. The Loguetown arc consists of four chapters, and then the Alabasta saga comes in with a whopping 117 chapters afterward.

If you want to watch the One Piece anime, it is streaming on Netflix though its newest episodes aren't available to binge. You can watch the anime in real time using services like Hulu and Crunchyroll. As for the manga, One Piece can be read through the Manga Plus site or the Shonen Jump app. So luckily, it has never been easier to brush up on One Piece than today!

Want to know more about the series overall? No sweat! You can read up on Eiichiro Oda's hit series below courtesy of its official synopsis:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

