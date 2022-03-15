Fullmetal Alchemist 2 Releases New Trailer: Watch

Fullmetal Alchemist isn’t set to return to the world of anime anytime soon if ever again considering the series ended over a decade ago, but the franchise is set to offer fans a new take on the story of the Elric Brothers via two new movies hitting this year. With the upcoming first of this pair set to explore the battle between the Elrics and the multi-layered antagonist known as Scar, a new trailer has arrived from Warner Bros Japan.

The world of live-action anime adaptations has seen plenty of examples in the past few years, with Netflix attempting to strike gold with their take on Cowboy Bebop, along with future series such as One Piece and Yu Yu Hakusho to name a few. Warner Bros Pictures has seen some major success with these adaptations in the past, even before the arrival of Fullmetal Alchemist’s movie, with the studio creating five live-action films for Rurouni Kenshin, while also recently taking a dive into the world of Tokyo Revengers. While these adaptations can often be controversial amongst the anime fan community, it doesn’t seem as though the production of live-action takes on anime universes is stopping any time soon.

Warner Bros Japan shared the new trailer via their Official Youtube Channel, giving fans a look at the next installment of the live-action trilogy which is set to adapt the major storylines of Fullmetal Alchemist over the course of the adventures of the Elric Brothers as they attempt to cure themselves of an experiment gone wrong:

Fullmetal Alchemist’s previous anime series, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, ended over one decade ago, bringing to a close the story of the Elrics and their fight against the Homunculi and various other threats to the world that were hiding in the shadows. While a sequel and/or spin-off story for the popular franchise has yet to be announced, creator Hiromu Arakawa isn’t finished with the medium of manga yet as she recently began a brand new series running with the title of Yomi no Tsugai.

Unfortunately for North American fans, there has yet to be word when these sequels will arrive in the West, though it’s a surefire bet that it’s a question of when and not if.