Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood Game Announced

A new board game based on the popular anime Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is coming out next year. Square Enix has announced a new board game based on the climactic arc of Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, appropriately titled Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood: The Promised Day. The new board game is a cooperative board game in which players take on the role of Edward Elric and his allies as they try to activate a Reverse Transmutation Circle to stop the plans of Father, the primary antagonist of the series and creator of the homunculi that have manipulated the rise and fall of multiple countries throughout the series. The game supports 1-4 players, with players choosing to control Edward, Al, Roy Mustang, Riza Hawkeye, Scar, or Lin Yao. Antagonists Pride, Wrath, Envy, and Solf Kimblee are also represented in the game.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is the second anime adaptation of Fullmetal Alchemist, the award-winning manga by Hiromu Arakawa. The manga and anime both follow brothers Edward and Alphonse Elric, two talented alchemists with the ability to manipulate and transform matter. After their mother dies of a sickness, the pair attempt to resurrect her using alchemy. The experiment goes horrifically wrong, costing Edward an arm and a leg and Alphonse his entire body. Edward manages to rescue his brother’s soul by binding it to a suit of armor, and the pair set out to somehow restore Al’s body and Edward’s limbs. During their travels, Edward becomes a State Alchemist and uncovers a conspiracy involving homonculi and the fabled Philosopher’s stone.

While the first anime adaptation (simply titled Fullmetal Alchemist) deviated heavily from the plot of the manga as it eventually ran out of manga chapters to adapt, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is a faithful adaptation of the manga and features numerous characters that didn’t appear in the original anime series. Fullmetal Alchemist aired on Adult Swim in 2010-2011 and is currently available on Funimation’s streaming service.

Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood: The Promised Day will have a retail price of $54.99, with a planned release for April 2022.