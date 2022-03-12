Fullmetal Alchemist Unveils Look At Major New Characters

The world of live-action anime adaptations can sometimes be tough to nail down, with Netflix recently unable to make it work via the canceled series of Cowboy Bebop, but Japan is attempting to create two new films in the universe of Fullmetal Alchemist this year. With the two movies slated to arrive this summer with The Avenging Scar and Final Transmutation, the Fullmetal Alchemist sequels have released new images of some of the big characters that are a part of the next two movies that aren’t Edward and Alphonse Elric.

The original movie in this live-action adaptation of the anime series debuted on Netflix and covered a number of major elements from the early sections of the Fullmetal Alchemist series. While the reception to the film by fans was mixed, Warner Bros has decided to revisit the live-action take, which is definitely a surprise considering it’s five years following the original’s release. The Avenging Scar is set to hit theaters in Japan on May 20th, with Final Transmutation wasting little time in following suit with a release date of June 24th. In anticipation of the upcoming releases, the sequel movies have given fans new looks at the live-action takes of characters including Olivier Armstrong, Van Hohenheim, Ling Yao, and King Bradley.

The Official Twitter Account for the live-action Fullmetal Alchemist film franchise shared the new looks at some of the big characters that are set to return to the movies, featuring Hiroshi Tachi, Seiyo Uchino, Keisuke Watanabe, and Chiaki Kuriyama playing the roles of King Bradley, Van Hohenheim, Ling Yao, and Olivier Armstrong respectively:

The upcoming sequels are being released to coincide with the twentieth anniversary of Fullmetal Alchemist hitting the manga stands, and while the creator of the franchise, Hiromu Arakawa, hasn’t made allusions to the idea of returning to this world, she is currently working on a new manga series The Underworld’s Turn which might receive an anime adaptation of its own someday.

What did you think of the original Fullmetal Alchemist live-action movie? Are you hyped for the sequel films or nervous for the continuation of Warner Brothers adaptations? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Elric brothers.