Fullmetal Alchemist Is Getting Two New Live-Action Movies

Fullmetal Alchemist may keep a low profile, but the series won’t be staying down for much longer. If you did not know, the franchise is still celebrating its 20th anniversary, so fans knew the Elric Brothers were going to do things up big. That is why two new live-action adaptations of the manga have been announced, and they’re taking everyone for a loop with a special trailer.

As you can see below, Fullmetal Alchemist made the big announcement by releasing a trailer for the two-part sequel. The clip showcases a ton of new characters not seen in the original live-action film, but that makes sense. After all, the sequel plans to finish adapting the Fullmetal Alchemist manga, so the two films have a lot of ground to cover.

According to reports from Japan, the first sequel will release in Japan on May 20 and be titled Fullmetal Alchemist: Scar the Avenger. The second will go live on June 24 and complete the series. The final installment is titled Fullmetal Alchemist: The Final Alchemy.

Of course, fans will want to check out the first Fullmetal Alchemist live-action film before diving into these new ones. The first debuted in 2017 under director Fumihiko Sori and adapts the first few arcs of Hiromu Arakawa’s manga. Back in July 2017, the director did say plans were being made for a sequel, but no one heard about the Fullmetal Alchemist project since. Many assumed it was shelved during the pandemic, but it turns out the film was being held for its manga’s 20th anniversary.

If you want to know more about Fullmetal Alchemist, the series is published stateside by Viz Media, and you can find volumes in stores or online digitally. There are also two anime series based on Arakawa’s manga, Fullmetal Alchemist and Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. The latter is considered the de facto adaptation as it adapts the manga beat for beat while the former features an original ending. So if you need more details on the series, you can find its official synopsis below:

“In an alchemical ritual gone wrong, Edward Elric lost his arm and his leg, and his brother Alphonse became nothing but a soul in a suit of armor. Equipped with mechanical “auto-mail” limbs, Edward becomes a state alchemist, seeking the one thing that can restore his and his brother’s bodies…the legendary Philosopher’s Stone.”

What do you make of this surprise announcement? Will you be checking out this two-part Fullmetal Alchemist sequel? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.