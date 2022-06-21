Fullmetal Alchemist Cosplay Unites The Elric Brothers

Fullmetal Alchemist, despite bringing its story to a close many years ago, is seeing a big year for 2022, with two live-action movies arriving in theaters in Japan to round out the trilogy for the unique adaptation. While creator Hiromu Arakawa hasn't hinted at the popular anime franchise making a return, anime fans still hold it close to their hearts years after the story of the Elrics came to a close, and two Cosplayers have brought the two Elric brothers to life with Edward and Alphonse seeking to undo the tragic alchemy experiment that kicked the series off.

The two new movies that arrived this year for Fullmetal Alchemist in Japan include Fullmetal Alchemist: The Avenging Scar and Fullmetal Alchemist: The Final Transmutation, which helped in telling the story of the Elric brothers in full from their manga and anime beginnings. Currently, there has been no news when it comes to the final two films of the live-action adaptation hitting North America, though the first film had originally arrived on Netflix in 2017. Arakawa hasn't been shy about creating new art to help in celebrating these new films, while also working on a new manga series known as Tsugai of the Underworld.

Instagram Account Lorentz iWood shared this pair of Cosplayers that perfectly bring the Elric Brothers to life, being rolled out around the time of the new movies that are helping to bring Fullmetal Alchemist back to the public eye via Avenging Scar and The Final Transmutation:

What made Fullmetal Alchemist so endearing amongst anime fans was its brilliant action set pieces weaved with an emotional tale wherein Edward and Alphonse discovered terrifying secrets about the nature of alchemy along with the military that was ruling their world. With the series reaching its natural conclusion and tying up the stories of both the heroes and villains involved, it's no surprise to see that a sequel series hasn't been created, though it is entirely possible to see the story of the Elrics revisited once again.

What do you think of this new take on the Elric Brothers? Do you think we'll one day see the return of Fullmetal Alchemist in either the anime or manga? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of alchemy.