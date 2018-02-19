Fullmetal Alchemist Creator Inks New Art Ahead of Series' Next Film

The final chapter of Fullmetal Alchemist's live-action trilogy is set to arrive later this month in Fullmetal Alchemist: The Final Transmutation, which will translate the final chapters of the anime franchise created by Hiromu Arakawa. While the mangaka responsible for the creation of the Elric Brothers and their world of alchemy might not currently be working on new stories in her universe, that isn't stopping her from creating new art to help celebrate the live-action adaptation that has attempted to capture the feel of the original series that made Edward and Alphonse Elric into household names.

The first movie of the series was released in 2017, so fans were especially surprised when it wasn't just announced that the live-action Fullmetal Alchemist movie would be receiving one sequel but two, with both movies dropping this year in 2022. While there hasn't been any news regarding whether the anime series will make a comeback, it's clear that there are still plenty of fans of the Elric brothers that are dying for new content. With the third live-action movie wrapping the story of the Elrics, it will be interesting to see if we see any other adaptations arrive in the future for this beloved anime franchise.

Creator Hiromu Arakawa shared this new artwork that sees some of the major players of Fullmetal Alchemist getting ready for the production of the live-action movie which is set to bring the trilogy to a close via The Final Transmutation which follows the original movie and the sequel story in The Avenging Scar:

(Photo: Hiromu Arakawa)

If you haven't had the chance to catch the trailer for the final chapter of this live-action trilogy, you can catch it below for Fullmetal Alchemist: The Final Transmutation:

Currently, there has been no release date revealed for the two Fullmetal Alchemist sequels when it comes to theaters outside of Japan, but with the original having made its way West thanks to Netflix, we wouldn't be surprised to see these two films someday hit North America.

Are you hyped for the final chapter of this live-action trilogy?

Via Comic Natalie