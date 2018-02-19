Fullmetal Alchemist 2 Clip Previews Ed vs Scar

✖

Later this month, Edward and Alphonse Elric are slated to return in a brand new live-action movie, Fullmetal Alchemist: The Avenging Scar, the unexpected sequel that is set to continue the story from 2017's first film in the franchise. With the movie set to hit theaters in Japan on May 20th, fans in the East won't have to wait long for the final installment of this trilogy as Fullmetal Alchemist: The Final Transmutation will arrive shortly in June. With the release date for this sequel fast approaching, a new clip shows off Edward's battle against the complicated antagonist.

Scar was always an interesting villain in Fullmetal Alchemist, not being straight-up evil but rather attempting to get revenge against the military for the horror he saw at a younger age, which also inadvertently gave him his ability to deconstruct matter with the touch of his hands. The villainous figure in the anime franchise is played by Mackenyu Maeda, who is no stranger to live-action anime adaptations, having previously brought to life Enishi Yukishiro in the live-action Rurouni Kenshin movie, Rurouni Kenshin: The Final. Mackenyu is also set to play the role of Zoro in Netflix's One Piece series, showing just how committed the actor is when it comes to bringing anime characters to life.

Warner Bros Japan shared the brand new clip that sees Edward and Alphonse attempting to put an end to Scar's murderous rampage, learning that the villain is far more powerful than they expected as the antagonist is able to take a big chunk out of Al's armor while terrifying Ed in the process:

While Fullmetal Alchemist's live-action movie is getting two follow-ups, it doesn't seem as though the original series is set to receive any new stories for the Elric brothers and their world of alchemy. While creator Hiromu Arakawa has created new art for the upcoming live-action sequels, the mangaka has moved on from Edward and Alphonse, having recently released a new ongoing manga series in Tsugai of the Underworld. While this printed story has yet to be confirmed for an anime adaptation, we definitely wouldn't be surprised to see it arrive on the small screen at some point in the future considering how much anime fans still love Fullmetal Alchemist to this day.

