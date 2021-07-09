Fullmetal Alchemist Cosplay Creates A Fem Edward Elric

✖

The creator of Fullmetal Alchemist, Hiromu Arakawa, is rumored to be entering into the world of manga once again with a new upcoming story, though we'd be hard-pressed to imagine that it will carve a niche for itself in the way that the adventures of the Elric brothers had with the beloved franchise. While there have been no rumors about Fullmetal Alchemist receiving a sequel story or new animated project, one fan has revisited the series with a unique take on Edward Elric, the older brother of the two siblings who lost an arm and a leg in an alchemy experiment gone awry.

Fullmetal Alchemist first arrived on the scene via the Shonen manga that began in 2001 and ran until 2010 with twenty-seven volumes to its name, eventually receiving an anime adaptation. With the first anime series ending before the conclusion of the manga, it created its own ending for the television series that was original for the anime. Later on, Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood was released, following more closely to the events of the manga and releasing in 2009, giving fans a reboot of the series that is often thought of by many fans as the best adaptation of the franchise to date.

Instagram Cosplayer Sailor Virgo Cosplay shared this impressive take on Edward Elric, the older sibling who was desperately trying to find a way to reverse the damage he helped cause in learning alchemy and trying to bring his mother back from the grave which trapped his brother Alphonse in a suit of armor:

Fullmetal Alchemist hasn't revealed any plans to return to the world of anime or create a new manga series that returns to this world of alchemy, but creator Hiromu Arakawa might be jumping back into the medium based on rumors. The Elric brothers' story has definitely earned its place in the world of anime, with their story still being one of the most beloved franchises that have ever been released in anime and/or manga.

