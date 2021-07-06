Fullmetal Alchemist to Make Big Announcement at Upcoming Anniversary Stream

✖

Fullmetal Alchemist is one of the best series to ever come from Japan, and its legacy lives on despite it having ended years ago. The franchise was brought back into the spotlight a few years back when its live-action film went live, but the Elric Brothers have been hibernating ever since. And now, it seems that all might change thanks to a special anniversary event.

The situation in question comes from Square Enix and its manga anthology. The company announced this week it will launch a livestream event on July 12 to honor Fullmetal Alchemist, and it will do so with a special announcement.

There will be a "Fullmetal Alchemist" focused YouTube live-stream on July 12 with new announcements. They opened a 20th anniversary website too Reminder, a new FMA project will be revealed in upcoming Shounen Gangan magazine issue 8/2021 out the same dayhttps://t.co/bCyxh5O7zY — Manga Mogura RE (@MangaMoguraRE) July 6, 2021

According to fan pages like MangaMoguraRE, Fullmetal Alchemist will present its livestream on July 12 with several new announcements. The stream will also mark the launch of Fullmetal Alchemist's 20th-anniversary website, so you can bet Roy Mustang will pop up on the page somewhere.

The stream's announcements will likely tie directly into Fullmetal Alchemist, so fans are expecting anything from a video game to new merchandise and beyond. But of course, there are plenty of fans wondering if a sequel or spin-off to the series is on the way. There have been no whispers of such a continuation, but anything is possible these days.

After all, Fullmetal Alchemist would be far from the first title to tackle a comeback. Inuyasha took the world by surprise when it launched a sequel focused on Kagome and Inuyasha's kid. Other throwback series like Shaman King and Fruits Basket have also launched successful reboots as of late, so Fullmetal Alchemist might tread into that territory. Stranger things have happened, you know?

