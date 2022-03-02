Fullmetal Alchemist Sequel Unveils First Live-Action Poster

Fullmetal Alchemist made its live-action debut back in 2017, and many wondered if the series would simply stop there. Those thoughts were squashed this week as the manga made a stunning coming with a trailer hyping not one but two sequels to the live-action adaptation. Now, the first poster has dropped for Fullmetal Alchemist 2, and it shows the Elric Brothers looking a little worse for wear.

The key visual was made public over in Japan thanks to Fullmetal Alchemist‘s website. It was there fans got a look at Edward and Alphonse Elric. And as you can see, the pair is looking worse for wear.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/getFANDOM/status/1499103266445021184?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Edward is front and center without his usual red cape, but he has more problems than that. It is hard to miss how his automail prosthetic is shattered from the shoulder down. Sparks of energy can be seen coming from the broken arm, and Edward isn’t the only one injured like this. In the background, Alphonse is lying on the wet ground, and his armor appears to be messed up as well. It seems the boys are in a rough spot here, but fans know the Elric Brothers have dealt with worse.

So far, fans know little about Fullmetal Alchemist‘s next films, but we do know they are debuting this summer. The first movie will drop in Japan this May before the second goes live in June. The first will focus on Scar’s introduction to the series, so fans will learn all about the war waged by the State Alchemists. And when the third film rolls around, Fullmetal Alchemist will ramp up to its climax as it promises to finish adapting the manga.

READ MORE: Fullmetal Alchemist Is Getting Two New Live-Action Movies | Fullmetal Alchemist Creator Drops First-Look at New Manga, Yomi no Tsugai

These sequels will all build on the work originally done in 2017 by Fullmetal Alchemist‘s live-action debut. The film was directed by Fumihiko Sori and depicted the first few arcs of Hiromu Arakawa’s manga. So if you have not seen the film yet, you can find it streaming stateside over on Netflix.

What do you make of this new live-action poster? Are you excited to see Fullmetal Alchemist return to the big screen? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.