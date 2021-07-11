Fullmetal Alchemist Creator Reveals New Manga

✖

If you are not a fan of Fullmetal Alchemist, well - have you even read the series? When it comes to hit series, Hiromu Arakawa knocked everyone out of the water with her gorgeous manga, and the shonen has gone on to become a global hit. And years after its end, it seems Arakawa is ready to tackle a new project.

The update comes courtesy of Monthly Shonen Gangan, the magazine which once published Fullmetal Alchemist. The magazine announced that Arakawa as a new manga in the works which will debut "soon" if all goes well.

(Photo: Square Enix)

This announcement comes on the heels of Fullmetal Alchemist's 20th anniversary. It may be hard to believe, but the hit series got started two decades ago under Arakawa's direction. The man ran from 2001 until 2010 when its final chapter went live. Arakawa began her next manga in 2011 with Silver Spoon, and the slice-of-life story ended in 2019. The artist has been taking a well-deserved break since then, but it seems Arakawa is ready to return to work.

At this point, fans know nothing about this upcoming series, but a visual was shown for the manga. The art is roughly sketched, but it shows a character up front and center with a bow in hand. The hero is standing tall amongst a crowded background of scenery, but there are more figures to spot. In one area, we can see a mysterious character locked behind bars, and another hooded character is shown taking up much of the background. They are flanked by two anime hybrids, so fans will have fun learning how all these pieces fit together.

If you want to watch Fullmetal Alchemist or Silver Spoon before this manga goes live, you can stream them ASAP at Crunchyroll. Viz Media has also published an array of Fullmetal Alchemist volumes, so you can read up on its synopsis below:

"In an alchemical ritual gone wrong, Edward Elric lost his arm and his leg, and his brother Alphonse became nothing but a soul in a suit of armor. Equipped with mechanical “auto-mail” limbs, Edward becomes a state alchemist, seeking the one thing that can restore his and his brother’s bodies...the legendary Philosopher’s Stone."

Are you excited about Arakawa's new series? Will you be checking out this upcoming manga? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.