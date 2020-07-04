Anime Fans React To The First Day Of FunimationCon 2020

The first day of Funimation Con has come and gone, giving us the opportunity to virtually connect with fellow anime fans, get big news for some of our favorite anime franchises, and even get some insight from the voice actors of series like My Hero Academia, Fire Force, and others as fans rally behind the digital con! With the second day in full swing on Independence Day here in North America, fans are expecting more big news from the anime company that was originally responsible for introducing a brand new audience to the legendary Shonen series of Dragon Ball Z!

What did you think of the first day of Funimation Con? Do you like the digital convention format? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Funimation!