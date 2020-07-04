Anime Fans React To The First Day Of FunimationCon 2020
The first day of Funimation Con has come and gone, giving us the opportunity to virtually connect with fellow anime fans, get big news for some of our favorite anime franchises, and even get some insight from the voice actors of series like My Hero Academia, Fire Force, and others as fans rally behind the digital con! With the second day in full swing on Independence Day here in North America, fans are expecting more big news from the anime company that was originally responsible for introducing a brand new audience to the legendary Shonen series of Dragon Ball Z!
What did you think of the first day of Funimation Con? Do you like the digital convention format? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Funimation!
Eri Could Cure COVID
We need Eri now more than ever 💖💖💖 #MyHeroAcadamia #FunimationCon @EmilyNeves pic.twitter.com/6WD96dFvVV— ⒾⓋⒶⓃ (@xIvanRamirezx) July 3, 2020
Some Demon Slayer Cosplay For The Win
Well here's my #FunimationCon cosplay as #nezuko !! pic.twitter.com/ZtFe1hywaR— Jenn ♡ (@KosmicHeart) July 4, 2020
Sharing That Fruits Basket Love
That #fruitsbasket panel had me smiling almost the entire time 😊😊😊😊#FunimationCon— Anime Ab (@WhatsUpAnimeAb) July 4, 2020
It Was A Hot First Day
Got a little lost on the way to #FunimationCon... can someone send me some directions? #FireForce #MakiOze #cosplay pic.twitter.com/yKleuB7QrZ— Tay @ Summer Anime!!! (@_then_perish_) July 3, 2020
Using Animal Crossing To Express Your Excitement
It may be raining on my island, but #funimationcon is ON! @funimation #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch #haruhifujioka #ouran pic.twitter.com/0dItg1Rfx1— BLACK LIVES MATTER (@caitlinsvoice) July 3, 2020
The Panels Could Be Educational!
The translation panel at #FunimationCon was so educational. More of those please— Kevin Luparello (@In_the_Lupe) July 3, 2020
It's Not Just For Humans
Someone is all tired out from a full day of #FunimationCon. pic.twitter.com/4s8vAvH0E5— Reggie Lussier #BlackLivesMatter (@RayStratos) July 4, 2020
My Hero Academia Cosplay To Tie Things Together
Oh crap! Am I late for the #mha panel at #FunimationCon!? It took me an hour to get ready! (by editing this photo 😂)@FUNimation pic.twitter.com/o6edsarVs3— Ashweez Cosplay @ Funimationcon (@ashweezcosplay) July 3, 2020
