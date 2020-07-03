Funimation Announces Summer 2020 Anime Lineup

Funimation is currently in the midst of a huge virtual convention, FunimationCon 2020, and has stocked the day with plenty of brand new announcements for the upcoming season. This is especially true for the already packed Summer anime season, and now Funimation has announced their slate of new and returning releases to check out over the next few months through the FunimationNOW streaming service. As the shows for the next few months begin to premiere over the next couple of weeks, now fans know which ones in particular that they will need to tune into Funimation specifically for.

Funimation announced their Summer line-up during FunimationCon, and while it was implied that each of these new releases would be getting SimulDub releases of their own but the greater details behind each of these new releases is still under wraps considering the larger shift in schedule from the previous season as well. But here are the new series coming to FunimationNOW this season:

Fire Force Season 2- July 3rd

Super HxEros - July 3rd

Lapis Re:LiGHTS - July 4th

Muhyo & Roji's Bureau of Supernatural Investigation Season 2 - July 7th

Deca-Dence - July 8th

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! - July 10th

No Guns Life Season 2 - TBA

Funimation's Summer 2020 line up also includes a slate of shows returning from the Spring 2020 anime season following delays from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic:

Bungo & Alchemist -Gears of Judgment- July 4th

Appare-ranman! - July 24th

Diary of Our Days at the Breakwater - July 28th

The Millionaire Detective - Balance: UNLIMITED - July 30th

A Certain Scientific Railgun T - TBA

These also include the SimulDub and simulcast releases for many of the weekly anime projects returning over the next few weeks as well with series such as One Piece, Black Clover, Fruits Basket Season 2 and more running strong. Summer is heating up with Funimation, and now fans can rest easy knowing that many new series will be on deck for the next few months! We'll keep you updated on any future announcements for these potential English dubs!

Are you excited to check out this new slate of anime coming to Funimation this Summer? Which new series are you most looking forward to? Which returning series are you most excited to see new episodes for? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.