Funimation Announces FunimationCon, a Virtual Anime Convention, for July

A good few conventions have been cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic, but Funimation hopes to buck the trend with a virtual anime convention this summer. The company just announced its first-ever FunimationCon which plans to take place entirely online this July for fans wanting to celebrate anime together.

The information went live earlier today as Funimation informed fans of its plans for early July. FunimationCon is slated to take place July 3-4 for otakus in the U.S. and Canada. The two-day event will be entirely free and cater to every sort of anime fans with panels, cosplay contests, and more.

"FunimationCon is a chance for us to give back to a community which has supported us for over 25 years by re-imagining the convention experience,” Colin Decker, General Manager of Funimation, shared in a recent statement. “With so many anime events being canceled this year, we’re jumping in to fill the gap with a new way for fans to come together and enjoy some great content and experiences.”

So far, there is little information about the convention out there, but fans can expect a stacked line-up. Funimation is one of the leading licensers of anime globally, and it has some true hits under its belt. From theatrical deals to dubs, Funimation has done it all and made the contacts necessary to flesh out such an event.

"The con is coming to you" Funimation promises. "Minus the long lines in the heat."

Of course, fans know that is right. Anime Expo takes place during early July traditionally, but the event has been cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic. Now, FunimationCon hopes to fill in that gap for anime lovers who have missed out on so many other events this year. The spread of COVID-19 in the United States began at the start of convention season, and it has decimated the industry in the last month or so. But with virtual events become a popular alternative, FunimationCon may be the future of anime events until the novel coronavirus is brought under control.

