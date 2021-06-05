Funimation Adds New Anime Series to Stream

✖

Funimation might have originally made a name for itself by bringing Dragon Ball Z to North America, introducing anime fans to the world of Super Saiyans spawned from the mind of Akira Toriyama, but the organization has steered into the world of streaming and has released a number of new series to their library. With Funimation continuing to battle against the likes of HBO Max and Hulu when it comes to streaming supremacy in the world of anime, Sony Pictures' acquisition of Crunchyroll last year might make for a very different future for the company.

The new series that have made their way onto Funimation as of June 3rd this month include:

Bananya

Yowamushi Pedal

Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road

Yowamushi Pedal Re: RIDE

Yowamushi Pedal Re: ROAD

Yowamushi Pedal: The Movie

Bokurano

ItaKiss

Magic Knight Rayearth

The Pilot's Love Song

As mentioned earlier, Funimation's parent company, Sony Pictures, had acquired Crunchyroll, leaving many wondering just how this big act would change both of the streaming platforms. With Crunchyroll originally having a relationship with HBO Max, as the latter streaming service has plenty of titles from the former, it will definitely be something to keep an eye on moving forward.

(Photo: TMS Entertainment)

If you're unfamiliar with the biking anime of Yowamasushi Pedal which has landed on Funimation's streaming platform, the official description of the franchise reads as such:

"Sakamichi Onoda is a cheerful otaku looking to join his new school's anime club, eager to finally make some friends. Unfortunately, the club has been disbanded and he takes it upon himself to revive it by finding students who are willing to join. Without much luck, Onoda decides to make a round trip to Akihabara on his old, bulky city bicycle, a weekly 90-kilometer ride he has been completing since fourth grade.

This is when he meets fellow first-year student, Shunsuke Imaizumi, a determined cyclist who is using the school's steep incline for practice. Surprised by Onoda's ability to climb the hill with his specific type of bicycle, Imaizumi challenges him to a race, with the proposition of joining the anime club should Onoda win. And thus begins the young boy's first foray into the world of high school bicycle racing,"

Which of these series will you be binging through Funimation? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of streaming.