Funimation Sets Date for Summer 2021 Announcements

✖

Funimation might have propelled itself thanks to its acquisition of the Western rights to Dragon Ball Z, but the anime company has managed to create quite the foothold in the industry thanks to its expansion into streaming service, merchandise sales, and more, and it seems as if the company is hinting as to when we can expect new titles to be announced through the organization for the summer season. While the titles themselves weren't revealed in this preview, it's clear that the company has some big plans for this upcoming season and the anime that will be released.

The spring season saw some heavy hitters land on Funimation's streaming service with My Hero Academia returning for its fifth season, Fruits Basket telling the tale of its final season, and the robotic boxing series of Megalobox coming back for its second season. On top of these returning series, Funimation was also privy to new series including the likes of Shadows House, The World Ends With You, and Combatants Will Be Dispatched to name a few. While we don't know for sure which anime will make up the summer season for Funimation, there are series being released such as Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid, The Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime, and more.

Funimation posted about the upcoming event that will take place on June 18th, filling anime fans in about what anime will be dropping on the streaming service over this summer season, following a jam-packed spring that saw the return of some major fan favorites:

You liked the last Season Preview so much, we’re doing another! Join us June 18 for a sneak peek at hit shows coming your way, hosted by @laurmoor.https://t.co/nq2QcRKmFG pic.twitter.com/NRAKksrlqL — Funimation (@FUNimation) May 10, 2021

The upcoming event will take place digitally on Funimation's Official Youtube Channel, and is being touted as including "hype announcements, surprise guests, never-before-seen clips and exclusive first looks". With the coronavirus pandemic making it so that Funimation Con had to be virtual last year, it's clear that the company is leaning into the digital platform for its upcoming announcements.

What do you think will be announced for Funimation for this summer season of anime? What anime are you most excited to watch which will release later this year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Funimation.