Funimation to Stream JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Bleach and More

Funimation will be adding JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Bleach, and many more anime from Viz Media to its streaming library soon! Funimation has seen some huge additions to its streaming service in recent years, and now they are getting ready to add a new slate of additions thanks to its partnership with Viz Media. Viz Media's English licensed anime include some of the biggest action hits out there, and now fans with Funimation will be able to check out these famous series for themselves soon enough as they will be joining the service on April 15th.

Coming to Funimation on April 15th are the next batch of new additions to the streaming library (for fans in the United States and Canada) that includes the first three parts of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, a new chunk of Bleach episodes, a new selection of Naruto films and more!

Here's the full breakdown of new additions coming to the streaming service on April 15th:

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Parts 1-3

Bleach Episodes 1-109 (in the United States, and 1-209 in Canada)

Mazinger Z

Infini-T Force

NarutoShippuden the Movie: The Lost Tower

Naruto Shippuden the Movie: Blood Prison

Naruto the Movie: Road to Ninja

The Last: Naruto the Movie

Hunter x Hunter: Phantom Rouge

Accel World

Accel World: Infinite Burst

Vampire Knight

Vampire Knight: Guilty

Leading the pack is undoubtedly the first three parts of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, which round up the first 48 episodes of the anime franchise overall. With the sixth part of the anime series (based on the Stone Ocean iteration of Hirohiko Araki's original manga series), currently in the works for its own anime debut in the future, this is now the perfect time for fans to check out how this massive franchise began with Funimation!

This isn't all as the Naruto films included in this release are also the ones that helped bring the Naruto: Shippuden series to an end overall. But what do you think of these new additions? Excited to check out some of these new anime when they hit Funimation later this week? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

