Funko Drops a Big Wave of New My Hero Academia Pop Figures

It may be a random Wednesday in September, but Funko picked today to focus on new Pop figures for some of their biggest franchises – Pokemon and My Hero Academia. You can see what’s new in the Pokemon collection right here. As for My Hero Academia, read on.

The new wave of My Hero Academia Funko Pops includes a 10-inch Super-Sized Infinite Deku with Eri, a standard version of Infinite Deku with Eri, a standalone Pop of Eri, Tamaki Amajiki in hero costume, Ryukyu (Ryuko Tatsuma) in hero costume, Mirio Togata, Sir Nighteye, and Eijiro Unbreakable. Pre-orders for all of these new common My Hero Academia Funko Pops are live here at Entertainment Earth now. Look for the exclusives to arrive here at Hot Topic, here at GameStop, here at Chalice Collectibles, here at BoxLunch, https://www.fye.com/toys-collectibles/action-figures/funko/, and at the Funko Shop.

The My Hero Academia Funko Pop wave follows a collection of Naruto x Sanrio Pop figures that were launched last week. My Hero Academia got a similar Sanrio treatment at Toy Fair last year.So the new Funko Pops are the good news for My Hero Academia fans. The bad news is that rumors have been swirling that the manga will take a sudden hiatus in the next Shonen Jump magazine coming on Sunday, September 12 (Monday, September 13 in Japan). This has yet to be officially confirmed, but you can keep tabs on that and all of the latest My Hero Academia news right here.

And if you haven’t caught up with the series just yet, no worries! My Hero Academia is in the midst of season five these days with new episodes airing weekly on Funimation and Crunchyroll. The series’ manga is also available stateside through Viz Media, and you can find the official synopsis of My Hero Academia below:

“Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.”

