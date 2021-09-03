Naruto and Sanrio Collide for Crossover Funko Pops

The Naruto and Sanrio crossover that we first saw on a range of clothing from BoxLunch and plush from Kidrobot is now available in Funko Pop form! Once again, Pochacco is cosplaying as Kakashi, Chococat is Sasuke, Badtz-Maru is Itachi, My Melody is Sakura, and Hello Kitty is Naruto in the wave.

Pre-orders for the Naruto: Shippuden x Sanrio Funko Pop collection are live here at Entertainment Earth now. Flocked Chococat is an FYE exclusive and a glow-in-the-dark Hello Kitty is a Target exclusive. This is one of many crossovers that we've seen from Sanrio lately - crossovers that included a collection of My Hero Academia x Sanrio Funko Pops that were released at Toy Fair last year.

In other Funko news, the Festival of Fun event revealed Funko's holiday-themed Pop figures for 2021. It also included their new lineup of Christmas Pocket Pop advent calendars, which have been super popular since their launch in 2018. This year's crop included Pokemon, The Office, Five Nights at Freddy's, and Harry Potter - but the $59.99 list price is a bit steep if we're honest. Fortunately, you can get them for a lot less you know where to look.

Indeed, many retailers are offering discounts on Funko's Pocket Pop advent calendars, pricing them as low as $39.99 each. At the time of writing, the Pokemon, The Office, Five Nights at Freddy's, and Harry Potter Pocket Pop advent calendars are all $39.99 here at Amazon and here at Walmart.

