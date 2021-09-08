My Hero Academia Reportedly Going on Sudden Hiatus

✖

My Hero Academia's manga is reportedly getting ready to take a sudden hiatus! Ever since series creator Kohei Horikoshi officially kicked off the Final Act of the series, it's been one intense chapter after another. It's been particularly tough for Izuku Midoriya as he's been fighting all by himself out in the broken world as he's doing his best to focus his efforts on training with One For All as fast as possible before Tomura Shigaraki and All For One make their move. This means the wait for each new chapter has been particularly tough.

Unfortunately it seems the wait for that next new entry is going to suddenly be a bit longer as a new report from @Atsushi101X on Twitter (who has a great track record in spotting many announcements from the series) asserts that the series will be taking a sudden break in the next Shonen Jump magazine coming on Sunday, September 12 (Monday, September 13 in Japan). Unfortunately, no potential reason for the break has been reported.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

Thankfully, the report does state that the series will be resuming with Chapter 326 of the series in following issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine coming the week after on Sunday, September 19 (Monday, September 20 in Japan). Barring any scheduling issues from the next few weeks, and barring the sudden break being for any major health concerns for Horikoshi, then the series will be resuming its new chapters fairly soon.

It has yet to be officially confirmed or announced that My Hero Academia's manga will be taking a break, however, but there's a good chance that we'll see an official announcement with the next issue of Shonen Jump. The same reported hiatus popped up for Yuki Tabata's Black Clover series shortly before it was officially confirmed as well. Eiichiro Oda's One Piece has also been reported to be taking a break in an upcoming issue of the magazine as well so fans are going to be missing some of their favorites within a short span.

What do you think of My Hero Academia reportedly taking a hiatus soon? How have you been liking the manga's Final Act so far? What are you hoping to see in future chapters when the series resumes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!