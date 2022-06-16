Funko Announces Anime's SDCC Exclusive Pops for 2022

July is growing closer by the day, and that means convention season is upon us at last. After going virtual for a few years, a number of major gatherings are back in person this July including San Diego Comic-Con. Of course, that means collectors will be out in full force including those who love Funko. And now, we have learned which anime will get exclusive releases at the event.

As you can see below, there are six Funko Pops headed for SDCC this year that anime fans will want. The pieces range widely, but all of shonen's top series will be represented.

Attack on Titan will hype its fourth and final season with a Funko of Historia. The figure dresses up the royal in her coronation gown, so we're sure Reiner would love to pick up this collectible. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is also doing the ranks with a Cho-Cho figure, and Goku will represent Dragon Ball Z as he practices for his driver's license.

As for the remaining three figures, Jujutsu Kaisen is getting some love with a figure of Yuji Itadori and his cursed blade. Gran Torino will carry the banner for My Hero Academia as SDCC never fails to highlight the hit anime. And finally, Enmu is getting a colorful Funko Pop to hype up Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Mugen Train.

Currently, these Funko figures are slated to appear at SDCC, and they will likely get some sort of retail partner. Hot Topic, Box Lunch, Gamestop, and even Amazon are known to share SDCC exclusives, so stay tuned as more information about these collectibles go live.

What do you think of this year's anime exclusives? Do you want to nab any of these Funko figures?