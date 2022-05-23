My Hero Academia Class 1B Funko Pop Series Pre-Orders Launch as Exclusives

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hot Topic and Funko have teamed up for the My Hero Academia Class 1-B Series, and the first three Funko Pops in the collection have been revealed with six more planned for the near future (you can probably guess which ones are on the way based on the teaser image above). These My Hero Academia Funko Pop exclusives include Neito Monoma, Itsuka Kendo, and Tetsutetsu Tetsutetsu. Pre-order links can be found below:

My Hero Academia Pop! Animation Tetsutetsu Tetsutetsu Pop Figure – Hot Topic Exclusive

My Hero Academia Pop! Animation Itsuka Kendo Pop Figure – Hot Topic Exclusive

My Hero Academia Pop! Animation Neito Monoma Pop Figure – Hot Topic Exclusive (Coming Soon)

In addition to the Pop figures, a Neito Monoma Pop Keychain exclusive will also be available in the My Hero Academia Class 1B Series, but pre-orders weren't available at the time of writing. It could go live here at Hot Topic at any moment. While you're at it, make sure to check out the huge collection of Funkoween Funko Pop figures that launched last week. The lineup includes the first Jujutsu Kaisen Pops and a new wave of Attack on Titan.

In other My Hero Academia news, the Final Act of the My Hero Academia manga has been getting ready for the series' grand finale, and series creator Kohei Horikoshi revealed last December that the series would likely end within a year should everything go as planned. It's yet to be revealed as to whether or not the creator has been keeping up with this potential schedule, but the creator's special message to fans with the release of Volume 34 seems to suggest that the final moments of the series are drawing nearer than ever.

"I feel like I can finally see the goal in sight," Horikoshi began in the message shared with Volume 34's release. "It's a rather strange feeling getting to this point. In the past, I would just be drawing without a single care [for the future], but now I wonder just how many more times can I draw these characters? Change is scary as you grow older. Well, I really shouldn't dwell on that! Until next volume then!"

As for the My Hero Academia anime, season 6 is expected to arrive this fall.