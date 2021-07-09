Lost Hayao Miyazaki Anime Licensed by GKids

✖

Hayao Miyazaki has made a name for himself thanks to the legendary works that he helped create at Studio Ghibli, including movies like Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, and Howl's Moving Castle, but the first directorial debut for the prolific anime creator has been "lost" for some time. Recently, however, the company GKids has announced that it has licensed the original anime, Future Boy Conan, which was the directorial debut for Miyazaki and has yet to make its way to North America. GKids will create an English Dub for the series and plans on releasing it to the West later this year.

If you're unfamiliar with Future Boy Conan, the series was released in 1978 a few years prior to the formation of Studio Ghibli, produced by Nippon Animation. The series, which is planned to receive a 4K remaster, ran for twenty-six episodes, with two movies being created following the conclusion of the show and a new take on the franchise hitting television screens in 1999 with Future Boy Conan II: Taiga Adventure. Needless to say, while this series might not be as recognizable as some of Hayao Miyazaki's other major works within the medium, there are plenty of anime fans dying to see this re-master hit North America.

GKids shared the big news that they had licensed Future Boy Conan on their Official Twitter Account, shocking many anime fans who thought that this day might never come:

GKIDS is proud to announce the acquisition of the North American rights to FUTURE BOY CONAN, the debut series from the legendary Hayao Miyazaki! ✨#FutureBoyConan arrives in late 2021 for the first time ever in North America with an all-new 4K restoration and English dub. 💫 pic.twitter.com/cYbRu8w8KZ — GKIDS Films (@GKIDSfilms) July 8, 2021

The official description for Hayao Miyazaki's anime directorial debut reads as such, for those who might be unfamiliar with the series:

"Twenty years ago, a terrible war fought with magnetic weapons caused the earth's axis to tilt, and earthquakes and tidal waves destroyed civilization. Conan is born into this new world, raised by his adopted grandfather on an isolated island. But his life is forever changed when a mysterious girl named Lana washes ashore, pursued by shadowy operatives who seek to use her in a new scheme to control what's left of the world."

Are you hyped for the arrival of Future Boy Conan later this year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Hayao Miyazaki.