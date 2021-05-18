Studio Ghibli Exec Says Hayao Miyazaki Views Demon Slayer as a Rival

✖

Studio Ghibli has put out some of the best-known anime to date, but other franchises are eager to show the iconic studio what they can do. For example, Demon Slayer is showing up just about every series these days with its success, and Studio Ghibli's executive team has taken notice. And according to one report, director Hayao Miyazaki views Demon Slayer as a rival of sorts.

The report comes from a recent Fuji TV program starring Toshio Suzuki, one of the co-founders of Studio Ghibli. It was there the producer spoke about the company's slate of projects, and the topic of Demon Slayer came to light. After all, the series is so popular that the show couldn't avoid such a mention, and Suzuki took some time to explain how Miyazaki came to learn about it.

(Photo: Studio Ghibli)

"[Miyazaki] says to me, ‘It seems like Kimetsu is a big hit.’ I haven’t actually seen the anime, or read the manga it’s based on, but I’ve heard about it from other people, so I gave him [Miyazaki] a basic overview of it, and he said [nodding solemnly], ‘Yeah, an anime like that’ll be a success.’”

Continuing, Suzuki went on to confirm Miyazaki sees Demon Slayer as a rival. He admitted as much directly, so fans are curious to see how this new fire lights up Miyazaki. The artist has been hard at work on his next film, and Studio Ghibli lovers have high expectations for the project. After all, the film made Miyazaki abandon his retirement just to explore its story, so fans are convinced the premise is good. Now, the only question left is whether Studio Ghibli can impress with its animation style.

For now, there is no telling how Studio Ghibli will fare in its battle against Demon Slayer, but the fight will be fierce. Currently, the latter franchise is thriving in light of its first movie. Demon Slayer's film is the highest-grossing anime film of all time and has already topped the box office in Japan. Studio Ghibli sits in second place with Spirited Away, but Miyazaki's next film could outdo them both if the tides are in his favor.

What do you think of Miyazaki's stance? Do you believe Studio Ghibli can reclaim its spot from Demon Slayer? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT - Sora News