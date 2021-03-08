Studio Ghilbi: Hayao Miyazaki's Next Film Is Halfway Finished

✖

Studio Ghibli made a comeback this year with a brand-new film, and it has more to share moving forward. Hayao Miyazaki came out of retirement several years ago to tackle a new project, and work is still underway on the project. Now, a new update has been shared on the feature film, and it turns out Miyazaki's team is halfway done with everything.

The new report comes from Sight and Sound, a film publication based in the United Kingdom. It was there Toshio Suzuki spoke at length about Studio Ghibli's status, and the executive producer said Miyazaki is halfway done with How Do You Live?, his current project.



This update is in line with everything fans have been told before. Back in December, the Studio Ghibli co-creator told the press in Japan that the new movie had hit a midway point. Clearly, work is progressing on the movie in time, but fans shouldn't expect any leaps in progress. Miyazaki is an old-school man, and he will tackle the project the best he knows how.

This new interview with Suzuki also shared some new information with fans. The piece suggests How Do You Live? is still likely three years out from its release. Studio Ghibli is spending some of its loosened time as of late on a new movie. This shift comes on the heels of Earwig and the Witch being released. The CG movie was released in Japan last December, and its recent HBO Max debut was met with positive reviews from fans of the studio.

Now, all eyes are on Miyazaki as he finishes his work on his next film. How Do You Live? promises to be an emotional film about growing up and growing old, and fans admit they could use a bit of Miyazaki magic these days.

