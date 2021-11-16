Gantz Creator Explains How Removed They Were From the Hollywood Movie

There have been more than a few live-action adaptations that have used popular anime series as their source material, and the dangerous world of Gantz is no exception, with Hollywood seeking to create a new film based on the property created by Hiroya Oku. In a recent revelation regarding the upcoming project, fans were shown the involvement that Oku has on the adaptation of the series he created in the year 2000, and it might surprise fans of both the mangaka and the franchise as a whole that his involvement appears to be slim to nil.

Gantz, for those who might not be familiar with the brutal series, follows a group of unsuspecting people who are given a second shot at life following their deaths, placed into a room wherein they are sent on missions to fight some of the most horrifying, bizarre alien creatures that have ever appeared in the medium of anime. Receiving an anime series, computer-generated film, and even its own 2011 live-action film in Japan, the story of Gantz apparently resonated wherein the story seems primed to be adapted a number of times over. Unfortunately, it seems that Hiroya Oku is left out of the loop when it comes to these new takes on his creation.

Using his Official Twitter Account, Hiroya Oku shared the revelation of the director of the upcoming Hollywood take on Gantz, stating that he “wasn’t aware” of the director’s identity before it was revealed in the news, while also stating that he “signed a contract a long time ago,” which doesn’t fill him in on the behind-the-scenes activities of the movie:

昔に契約許諾はしましたが、進んでいることを知りませんでした。 — 奥 浩哉 (@hiroya_oku) November 2, 2021

Gantz as a manga came to an end in 2013, telling around thirty-seven volumes of story that saw some extremely brutal moments befall those unfortunate enough to be placed in front of the titular orb that would send them on their missions. While the combatants that were fighting for their lives were placed into bloody battles, there was light at the end of the tunnel as you would accumulate points which would eventually allow you to free yourself. Armed with space-age technology that ranged from weaponry to armor, Gantz remains a cult favorite in the world of anime to this day.

Do you think the creator of Gantz should be given more of a hands-on role when it comes to the Hollywood movie? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Gantz.