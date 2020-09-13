Gantz to Get Hollywood Live-Action Adaptation by Marc Guggenheim

✖

If you are not familiar with Gantz, then you will surely hear a lot about the title soon. The manga is a popular one which came to a close in 2013 after a 13-year run. And now that 20 years have passed since its debut, a previous report by Deadline has resurfaced given its talk of a Gantz live-action movie.

For those needing a bit of context, the original report surfaced several months ago when Deadline reported on Marc Guggenheim and his ever-growing work with The CW. It was there the trade said Guggenheim is "already in business with Sony Pictures adapting the graphic novel Gantz."

This information seems to have fallen to the wayside until recently. Netizens were able to dig up little-known comments on the news report by both Guggenheim and Gantz's creators Hiroya Oku. At the end of May, the creator was asked if the report was accepted, but Oku only responded with an emoji holding a finger to their lips. The emoji seems to indicate something is up with the report, but Oku and the series' team are keeping things quiet.

Thank you! I’m having a lot of fun with it. — Marc Guggenheim (@mguggenheim) May 23, 2020

However, this same secrecy was not kept by Guggenheim. When the TV writer and producer was asked about the3 adaptation, he did not try to obscure his work.

"Thank you," he told one fan who asked after the anime adaptation. "I'm having a lot of fun with it."

For anyone who is not familiar with Gantz, the series was created in July 2000 and racked up 37 volumes under Shueisha. Oku created the sci-fi thriller to entertain and horrify the fans. The series is centered around two friends Kei Kurono and Masaru Kato who are seemingly killed before awakening in a mysterious room. The pair are recruited to a sci-fi team of hunters who are tasked by an entity named Gantz to kill aliens hiding amongst Earth. The bloody series goes on to show Kato and Kurono deal with some intense monsters, and it doesn't take them long to see how corrupt the Gantz system really is.

