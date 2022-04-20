Netflix's Ghost In The Shell Movie Releases First Trailer, Poster

✖

Ghost In The Shell is one of those legendary anime properties that helped introduce the Western market to the medium, with the 1995 film often referred to as one of the greatest anime movies to ever hit theaters. Now, the story of this cyberpunk anime franchise is once again returning for a new season on Netflix, and before season two kicks off, the streaming service is set to release a new movie that will cover the events that took place in the first season of Stand Alone Complex 2045.

The upcoming film, titled Ghost In The Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War, is set to retell the story of the first season of the new take on the world of cyberpunk, prepping viewers for the second season which will be arriving later this spring.

Netflix Geeked shared a first look at the upcoming film which is set to give the first season a "rebirth" which might mean that some of the more controversial animation choices, which were swarming the internet following the initial episodes' release, might be changed for this movie:

Netflix Geeked also took the opportunity to share a new poster for the retelling of Stand Alone Complex's first season:

GHOST IN THE SHELL: SAC_2045 SUSTAINABLE WAR

The Theatrical Cut

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out the latest incarnation of Motoko Kusanagi, Netflix released an official description for the first season as the next chapter is set to arrive on May 23rd:

"In the near future, the advancement of technology has led to new a wave of cybercrime by augmented individuals known as "cyberbrains". To combat the growing number of crimes, full-bodied cyborg Motoko Kusanagi takes charge of the crime-fighting organization known as public security section 9."

Netflix certainly hasn't been shy about diving into the world of anime, with the likes of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Baki The Grappler, and Beastars just being a few of the exclusives that have landed on the streaming service. With Crunchyroll and Funimation merging into one, it certainly is an uphill battle for other streamers in competing with the sheer number of anime that are within the platform's library.

Will you give the Stand Alone Complex another shot with the release of this new movie next month?