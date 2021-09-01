Ghost in the Shell Inspires Fan's Dream Ride with Tachikoma

✖

Ghost In The Shell is set to return to theaters later this month, hitting IMAX screens for the first time in both Japan and North America to help celebrate its new 4K remastered edition, but it seems as if the beloved anime franchise has recently hit the news thanks to one fan finding their dream ride from the series. First landing as a manga series in 1989, the series created by Masamune Shirow has held strong with new movies and anime series that have arrived over the years, with the latest being Ghost In The Shell: SAC_2045 on Netflix.

The Tachikoma was one of the many strange devices that the futuristic world of Ghost In The Shell helped to introduce into the world of anime, with the artificial intelligence that fueled this spider-like vehicle assisting Major Kusanagi on a number of missions. These strange devices did not appear in the main series, but rather appeared in the universe of the Stand Alone Complex, the television series that further expanded on the anime franchise. There has yet to be any news regarding Ghost In The Shell returning with a new anime movie, but considering the popularity of the franchise, it is most likely only a matter of time.

Twitter User KGimne captured this amazing vehicle that might have been inspired by the Tachikoma from the Ghost In The Shell series that was captured in Japan, leaving us wondering if there will be an official version of the spider-like robot released in the future:

For the upcoming 4K IMAX release, Ghost In The Shell released an official description of the movie itself which reads as such:

"Ghost in the Shell is a 1995 anime neo-noir cyberpunk thriller film based on the manga of the same name by Masamune Shirow and was written for the screen by Kazunori Itō. The film is set in 2029 Japan, and follows Motoko Kusanagi, a cyborg public-security agent, who hunts a mysterious hacker known as the Puppet Master. The narrative incorporates philosophical themes that focus on self-identity in a technologically advanced world."

