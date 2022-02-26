Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Reveals Season 2 Netflix Release With First Trailer, Poster

Netflix has revealed the release window Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045’s second season with its first trailer and poster! The first season of the new take on Masamune Shirow’s classic Ghost in the Shell franchise first debuted on Netflix two years ago, and while it has resulted in some mixed reactions from fans it was also confirmed from the jump that this new series was being planned for two seasons with 12 episodes each. Following the release of that first season, a second was indeed confirmed to be in the works but there had been hardly any details revealed since that initial announcement.

Netflix has revealed more details about Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Season 2 and has confirmed that the series will hit the streaming service this May. While there is no concrete release date for the new season just yet, Netflix has debuted a new teaser trailer and poster for the new season that details all of the returning staff, cast, and some of the new additions being made for the new episodes such as the updated opening and ending themes. You can check them out below:

Returning for Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 are Kenji Kamiyama and Shiji Aramaki as directors for Production I.G. and SOLA Digital Arts, Ilya Kuvshinov as character designer, and Ryou Higaki, Kurasumi Sunayama, Harumi Doki, Dai Sato, and Daisuke Daito all return as scriptwriters. Nobuko Toda and Kazume Jinnochi have been tapped as the music composers. As for the new opening and ending, Millennium Parade has been confirmed to perform both the new opening theme titled “Secret Ceremony,” and new ending theme titled, “No Time to Cast Anchor.”

The second season will feature a returning voice cast as well that includes the likes of Atsuko Tanaka as Motoko Kusanagi, Akio Ohtsuka as Batou, Koichi Yamadera as Togusa, Yutaka Nakano as Ishikawa, Toru Ohkawa as Saito, Takashi Onozuka as Pazu, Taro Yamaguchi as Borma, Sakiko Tamagawa as Tachikoma, Megumi Han as Purin Ezaki, Kenjiro Tsuda as Standard, Kaiji Soze as John Smith, Megumi Hayashibara as Takashi Shimamura, and Shigeo Kiyama as Kurisu Otomo Teito.

What do you think? How are you feeling about Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045’s new season so far? How are you liking the first season of the series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!