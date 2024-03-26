Gintama: Courtesan of the Nation Arc Movie Trailer Released

Gintama is gearing up for a massive comeback for the anime's 20th anniversary, and it's sharing the first look at what to come with the trailer for Gintama: Courtesan of the Nation Arc! Gintama is going all out for the 20th anniversary of both the anime and manga releases for Hideaki Sorachi's original franchise, and that includes several major projects. One of these projects is a slate of compilation films coming to theaters showing off some of the biggest and best moments from the anime's run, and now one of these new films is coming to Japan this Summer.

Gintama: Courtesan of the Nation Arc is a special compilation film releasing in theaters across Japan beginning on June 21st, but it will only be available for a limited three week span. It's yet to be revealed as to whether or not fans outside of Japan will be able to check out the new movie for themselves, but it tackles the material from Episodes 257-261 of the original Gintama anime. To show off a bit at how this new movie will look in action, you can check out the trailer for Gintama: Courtesan of the Nation Arc below.

How to Celebrate Gintama's 20th Anniversary

Gintama officially kicked off the 20th Anniversary celebration for the franchise back in 2023 to help commemorate the original debut of Hideaki Sorachi's manga in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. This special celebration has plans to run all the way through 2026 (with projects like this new movie release) to help also celebrate the upcoming 20th anniversary of Gintama's original anime adaptation premiere as well. You can check out Gintama's anime all for yourself by streaming the anime's four seasons with Crunchyroll.

They tease the Gintama anime as such, "In a world where aliens have invaded Edo Period Japan, skyscrapers, trains and motor bikes have replaced the simple life of Earth inhabitants. One man however, still carries the soul of a samurai, Gintoki Sakata, otherwise known as Yorozuya Gin-san. As reckless as he is, Gintoki carries his own resolve and is ready to take on any challenge with his fellow companions."

What do you think of the new Gintama movie so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!