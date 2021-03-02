Gintama's Final Film is Now the Highest-Grossing in Franchise

✖

Gintama: The Final is now the highest-grossing film in the anime franchise! Hideaki Sorachi's original manga series might have come to an end some time ago, but the franchise returned for one final anime outing with a brand new feature film adapting not only the final events of the original series but with additional new material exclusive for the feature film. But while this has been promoted as the final film in the anime franchise, maybe that will change as Gintama: The Final's box office performance has completely broken all the records for the franchise as a whole.

Gintama: The Final's official Twitter account has announced that the film has now crossed 1.74 billion yen (which is about $16.3 million USD) at the Japanese box office as of the February 28th weekend, and 1.25 million tickets overall. This is more than the entire theatrical run of the previous final anime film, Gintama: The Movie: The Final Chapter: Be Forever Yorozuya's 1.7 billion yen. To celebrate, character designer Shinji Takeuchi illustrated new art of Gintoki that you can check out below!

With the film performing so well in Japan (and notably even breaking Demon Slayer's Mugen Train movie's hot streak in the box office when it first debuted), maybe there's a chance this franchise will continue in some way in the future! A continuation has not been announced, nor has it been confirmed for an international release as of this writing, but that box office performance is nothing to scoff at!

What do you think of Gintama: The Final's run in the Japanese box office? Are you hoping to check out the new movie yourself someday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!